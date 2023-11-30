Sheffield Wednesday have put together a disappointing campaign so far, picking up just seven points, but they did show a big sign of life earlier this week, drawing with leaders Leicester City . The Owls will be looking to add to that big result with another against Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

As things stand, the Owls are no less than 12 points from safety and five points adrift at the bottom of the table, but there is still plenty of football to play. Here we round up the predicted Championship table, courtesy of BonusCodeBets, who run 1,000 simulations to get their final results. Take a look below to see where Wednesday and their rivals rank.