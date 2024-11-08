Owls boss Danny Röhl has some big decisions to make as his side look to swoop in on S2 and take what would be an odds-bucking three points against the high-flying big hitters at Bramall Lane. Both sides take midweek wins into the clash, Wednesday by virtue of an impressive home win against Norwich and United by an equally impressive last-gasp win at Bristol City.

But how will Röhl measure this one up? Will he be satisfied with allowing the Blades plenty of the ball as they did to such success against the Canaries, or will he plunge a surprise? Will the midfield line up in a similar vein? Who will play in the back three? What about up top?

We’ve taken a stab at what we think the Wednesday line-up will be come the 11.30 Sunday announcements. Buckle up, it’s going to be a ride - whatever happens.

1 . GK - James Beadle Wednesday's number one, there seems little doubt at all he'll take the gloves once more for the biggun. He's made some magnificent saves this season and takes a Norwich clean sheet in with him. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . RCB - Dominic Iorfa There was a collective holding of breath on Tuesday when he received treatment for a facial injury and had to go off, but he assured media post-match he was good to go. A vital player in good form. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . CB - Di'Shon Bernard Another important player in strong form across the last few weeks, though not flawless. Seems to have taken on the leading of the back four - there's a chance he could line up on the left. | UGC Photo Sales