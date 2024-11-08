Big calls and fiery battles: Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for Sheffield United derby clash

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 8th Nov 2024, 00:01 BST

The day is coming. Sheffield will host its first football derby in over five years this weekend as Wednesday and United do battle.

Owls boss Danny Röhl has some big decisions to make as his side look to swoop in on S2 and take what would be an odds-bucking three points against the high-flying big hitters at Bramall Lane. Both sides take midweek wins into the clash, Wednesday by virtue of an impressive home win against Norwich and United by an equally impressive last-gasp win at Bristol City.

But how will Röhl measure this one up? Will he be satisfied with allowing the Blades plenty of the ball as they did to such success against the Canaries, or will he plunge a surprise? Will the midfield line up in a similar vein? Who will play in the back three? What about up top?

We’ve taken a stab at what we think the Wednesday line-up will be come the 11.30 Sunday announcements. Buckle up, it’s going to be a ride - whatever happens.

Wednesday's number one, there seems little doubt at all he'll take the gloves once more for the biggun. He's made some magnificent saves this season and takes a Norwich clean sheet in with him.

Wednesday's number one, there seems little doubt at all he'll take the gloves once more for the biggun. He's made some magnificent saves this season and takes a Norwich clean sheet in with him. | UGC

There was a collective holding of breath on Tuesday when he received treatment for a facial injury and had to go off, but he assured media post-match he was good to go. A vital player in good form.

There was a collective holding of breath on Tuesday when he received treatment for a facial injury and had to go off, but he assured media post-match he was good to go. A vital player in good form. | UGC

Another important player in strong form across the last few weeks, though not flawless. Seems to have taken on the leading of the back four - there's a chance he could line up on the left.

Another important player in strong form across the last few weeks, though not flawless. Seems to have taken on the leading of the back four - there's a chance he could line up on the left. | UGC

He's been outstanding in his outings in the left centre-back role and seems to have struck up something strong with Marvin Johnson. There's a chance Rohl may want Liam Palmer involved and could shuffle Iorfa and Bernard across, but the ex-Blade could prove the obvious technical fit.

He's been outstanding in his outings in the left centre-back role and seems to have struck up something strong with Marvin Johnson. There's a chance Rohl may want Liam Palmer involved and could shuffle Iorfa and Bernard across, but the ex-Blade could prove the obvious technical fit. | UGC

