Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has confirmed that Lucas Joao’s injury is not as bad as first feared after the striker saw a specialist this week.

Joao, who has been sidelined since the Owls’ win against Swansea City on 23 February with a knee injury, recently flew back to his native Portugal to undergo further examination.

Lucas Joao. Pic Steve Ellis.

Speaking to the Star ahead of tomorrow’s Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers, Bruce said: “Well it’s something that we are going to have to manage, his knee.

“t’s not great but it's better news than what I thought it was going to be last week so the specialist has said to us to leave off it for a little while and see if it settles down.

“He’s had an injection into so let’s see if that does the trick.”

The centre-forward is Wednesday’s joint top scorer this season along with in-form Steven Fletcher and is one of a number of injury-hit forwards in the Owls squad.

But despite fears that Joao could miss the rest of the campaign and would be unable to play a part in Bruce’s plans for a late play-off push, the Owls chief was optimistic about a potential return.

“It’s a little bit better news than we thought it was a week ago where we thought he might need an operation and we thought he might be out for the rest of the season,” he said.

“So it’s a little bit of good news.”