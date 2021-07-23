‘Best kit in decades!’ – Sheffield Wednesday fans and stars of the launch video approve of the new Owls kit

It's the beginning of a new era for the Owls as their partnership with Italian brand, Macron, officially gets underway, and they launched it in exciting style by using local band, The Sherlocks, and a local venue, The Steelyard. It’s gone down pretty well!

Here’s what the fans – including the band themselves – thought of the shirt and launch:

@TheSherlocks. Proud to be involved in this! Buzzing for the new season to start! Come on lads.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@_JoeDavison: THAT HOME KIT IS SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL.

@tsav1867: I’ve not bought an away kit since 15/16 season… That pink kit is a must have for me.

@Ayup_Ry. Absolutely stunning, especially the away kit.

@Goswfcose: I think that either of these, on Wembley Way, on our way to winning the

Sheffield Wednesday launched their new kits today. (via @SWFC)

Papa John’s Trophy will look amazeballs.

@belly_eighty5: Best kits in decades.

@rcabarnes: Great kits, Macron Sports! Instead of a sponsor could we support something local – eg. Sheffield Children’s Hospital (home) or Cancer Awareness (away)? Anyone who takes part in Pink Shirt Thursday will know why!

@SamHill49539468: These kits are beautiful. Best shirt I’ve seen for a while.

@Mark_Whitelegge: Loving the away kit, loving the orange for the keeper. Love them all.

@Danfudge: Top content here. What an announcement. Crash bang wallop, what a video.

@_Andy__Lee: Give the marketing PR and media team a pat on the back. Big step forward. Kits are decent too.