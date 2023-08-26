The return of Ben Heneghan to the football pitch after 10 months out with a serious ACL injury has prompted congratulations from Sheffield Wednesday teammates past and present.

The man mountian defender - a star man in the early stages of last season - twisted awkwardly in a draw at Lincoln City last October and missed the remainder of the Owls’ promotion campaign.

A former AFC Wimbledon man, Heneghan played 45 minutes of an impressive 3-1 win for Wednesday’s under-21 side over Watford at Hillsborough on Friday afternoon. It was his first outing in 309 days. Djeidi Gassama and Ciaran Brennan also featured.

Heneghan was among the senior players released at the end of his Wednesday contract in the summer but has stayed on at the club, scaling up his fitness programme in what was first described as a ‘duty of care’ act by the club.

It has since become clear consideration will be taken to re-signing the centre-half should he impress enough on his full return from injury hell.

The news was celebrated on social media platform Instagram, with the likes of Liam Palmer, Rio Shipston and Michael Smith posting their delight at Heneghan’s return, as well as departed Owls Jack Hunt - now at Bristol Rovers - and Jaden Brown - now at Lincoln City.