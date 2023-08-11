The addition of two new centre-halves at Sheffield Wednesday has not closed the door on the potential of Ben Heneghan being re-signed to the club.

That’s the view of Owls boss Xisco, who welcomed Bambo Diaby to his squad last week after the signing of Di’shon Bernard took his stables of senior central defenders at the club to five - with stand-in options on hand to boot.

A popular figure with supporters, Heneghan was a star performer in the early stages of Wednesday’s 2022/23 promotion campaign before a season-ending knee injury in October left his tally of appearances for the club at 13.

Months of rehabilitation at Middlewood Road has continued beyond his release as a Wednesday player earlier in the summer. While this was initially said to be agreed upon as ‘a duty of care’ by the club, Xisco has since suggested consideration could be made with regard to a re-signing should things go well.

Heneghan was pictured taking part in an active part of training this week having travelled on their pre-season training camp in Spain and having attended most of their matches this time out from the stands.

Asked for an update on whether the former AFC Wimbledon man could become a registered Wednesday player once more, Xisco applied caution, making clear the giant defender is making continued progress with his injury but leaving open the possibility of him doing enough to earn a contract.

“He is training with us,” the Spaniard said. “He’s a big professional and is working every day so hard. I follow him in the gym and also outside.

“He’s not ready yet (to return) from the injury he had from some months ago. But afterwards we will see what happens with him.