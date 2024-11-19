Behind the scenes in Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough kitchens - The latest All Wednesday Show
It’s not just your usual stadium fare over at S6, and while you obviously can still get your pie and a Bovril or a cheeseburger and chips, you can also grab yourself a chicken madras sandwich, or some Chinese beef and rice, or even a chicken burrito that a local school helped put together.
In this week’s edition of ‘All Wednesday’ we met up with the club’s long-serving Executive Head Chef, Rob Cox, who kindly took Joe through almost the entire range of grub - or sCrann as one might call it - that fans can order. He also spoke a bit about what it’s like looking after the players as well, which also falls into his role at the club.
You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but you can also find us on ShotsTV - Freeview channel 262 - and also on Freely channel 565 at 10pm tomorrow evening to get us on your big screen! Meanwhile, for a clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.
