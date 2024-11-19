Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You probably don’t know just how many options Sheffield Wednesday fans have when it comes to the Hillsborough kiosks...

It’s not just your usual stadium fare over at S6, and while you obviously can still get your pie and a Bovril or a cheeseburger and chips, you can also grab yourself a chicken madras sandwich, or some Chinese beef and rice, or even a chicken burrito that a local school helped put together.

In this week’s edition of ‘All Wednesday’ we met up with the club’s long-serving Executive Head Chef, Rob Cox, who kindly took Joe through almost the entire range of grub - or sCrann as one might call it - that fans can order. He also spoke a bit about what it’s like looking after the players as well, which also falls into his role at the club.

