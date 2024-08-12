Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a feeling that the level of optimism around Sheffield Wednesday couldn’t get much higher heading into Sunday’s opening day clash with Plymouth Argyle. It did. Here’s Alex Miller’s take.

Waiting for Danny Röhl and Wayne Rooney to emerge from their dressing rooms in Hillsborough’s plush new South Stand media suite, the small-talk chat-chat of the vastly assembled press pack was interrupted by a polite announcement on the stadium’s PA system. It reverberated to the tune of; “Would everyone please make their way off the pitch”.

“Bloody hell,” one reporter quipped. “It was a good win but a pitch invasion seems a bit much.”

Sheffield Wednesday had just hammered Plymouth Argyle 4-0. They had taken 30 shots. Where Wednesday had enjoyed a whopping 62 touches in the box, Argyle had eight. Wednesday’s xG of 4.85 was higher than any tally reached by any side in the entirety of the last Championship season, we’re reliably informed, while Argyle racked up an equivalent of 0.31. The last time a set of Pilgrims took this much of a battering it was at the hands of the Atlantic ocean.

Through blue-tinted sunglasses, the fear wandering into Hillsborough on the baking hot Sunday afternoon was that events could prove anticlimactic; the stressful success of last season’s survival hunt having made way for upward spiralling giddiness at what could come next. Players spoke of play-off pushes and fans went on further, drunk in a summer beer garden of transfer activity, positive noise and a fresh contract for the man now known as Danny Danny Röhl.

Anything less than bustling and brilliant win might have felt like a ice-cool bucket of watery reality check. What arrived instead was further fuel to the giddiness, a swaggering, energetic, adventurous, goal-soaked, sun-soaked, defensively-dominant, offensively-dominant, crowd-enrapturing, tactically-superior effort against a side that looked totally unequipped to stop the tide. Wednesday moved the ball quickly on a pitch a little drier than usual due to a sprinkler fault, they ran faster and further in searing heat. Excuses will not be tolerated, it seems. In the shadow of ‘high performance culture’ mantra, these little challenges will be embraced and overcome. And then some.

If not a bucket, have just a pipette of cold water. The earliest of early days these may be, but Plymouth Argyle are a side that looked to have big problems. Changes were made in-game but their set-up was perilously ill-equipped to handle what Röhl and Wednesday threw at them and they looked a bewildered side likely to be battling towards the bottom of the table once again. The Owls will face much, much fiercer battles in the coming months and it is against the more sophisticated sides that their new look will be better tested.

In-house they’ll know that. Röhl’s post-match was calm and measured, presenting a mood of happy satisfaction rather than a reflection of giddiness. He spoke of the need to push on, of collective efforts and further ambition in what’s left of the transfer window. There’s no doubt he’ll have identified things that could have been done better.

There’s a feeling that the hard work merely continues at Middlewood Road and indeed at Haus Röhl. In an interview with German media released this week he spoke of a routine of 3am bedtimes and 7am alarms. Most of us could barely prepare porridge on such slight slumber, but if Margaret Thatcher so questionably crashed her boot through the doors of South Yorkshire history while famously achieving only four hours of sleep a night, what odds Röhl at Wednesday? The Lederhosen is not for turning and the focus remains.

But any attempt to stop the wider Wednesday machine from getting carried away is a task unholy. And why would they want to? Hillsborough is a place that snowballs in mood in either direction. It’s a hulking behemoth of a place when Sheffield Wednesday are winning football matches, one that can chew opposition teams up, where the direction of momentum is felt around the stadium several hours before and after the match itself. Such themes often gather derision from those on the outside, but the fact is that Hillsborough can be a massive, powerful beast.

That post-match ‘bing-bong’ of the PA system turned out to be a polite request for the families of players to make their way off the pitch from a leisurely kickabout, but daydreams of euphoric - and ultimately expensive - pitch invasions will have only intensified in the minds of so many supporters filing out of S6 on Sunday evening a few moments earlier. It was a rampant, dominant win that pushed the snowball of momentum further down the hill. It was a stellar start, but the work continues. There’s a long, long, long way to go.