Young Sheffield Wednesday trickster Djeidi Gassama has been given instructions on what is needed to build on a promising debut campaign in English football and take his game to the next level.

The 20-year-old Frenchman arrived as an unknown from European giants Paris St Germain last summer - he jumped on a flight, as his song goes - and quickly became a fan favourite for his ability to jink past defenders and create opportunities.

Diminutive in stature, the youngster found a run of devastating games hard to come by in his maiden campaign. With the benefit of experience and with Wednesday’s highly-thought of coaching team behind him, however, he is expected to come on further this time out. It has been noticed that Gassama looks physically stronger having undertaken a summer programme, shaking off a defender or two in their opening day win over Plymouth Argyle where he may have previously gone to ground.

Gassama used the ball well in the hammering of the Pilgrims, playing 75 minutes until he was replaced by fellow youngster Olaf Kobacki. The former PSG man retained the ball with 81% of his passes and made more key passes (four) than any other player on the pitch.

Speaking to The Star ahead of the Plymouth clash, Owls boss Danny Röhl explained that while the talent and potential of Gassama is undoubted, even at a young age he must grow to play with more consistency - as must all of his attacking players in what is an increasingly fierce battle for minutes. In a Röhl side, output without the ball is as important as with it, even - perhaps especially - for those in the top third of the pitch.

“Last season he had some ups and downs and this is the point that he must improve with that and deliver consistently. Last season the biggest thing was that he had to improve from the physical side and adapt a little from the French league and to be ready in this league. You feel now that he is strong, powerful, good in one against one situations and I think this is for the guys in front important.

“We must be clinical, if we have a chance we must finish and be ruthless, we must do our job against the ball. I know for the offensive guys you sometimes look only at how you can score rather than defend the ball, but these are two parts of the game you need as a football player.”