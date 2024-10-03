Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After the whistle was blown, after the post-match press conferences were complete and after a little work was filed in the plush Ashton Gate press facility, I shuffled off into the car park to hail a lift from a local taxi firm.

Barely concentrating, staring into my phone to edit a video, I asked the friendly driver to take me to Bristol’s version of a popular budget hotel chain. On arrival I stepped out of the car to discover he had in actual fact dropped me at the wrong one - there’s two apparently, should you ever find yourself in a similar quandary. Having watched him speed away into the night, a Google Maps search advised an 18-minute walk through town.

A grumbling wander through the centre of post-midnight Bristol took in the sights and sounds of a student loudly vomiting into the River Avon and a chorus of the most optimistic karaoke rendition of Livin’ On a Prayer you could imagine. We’ve all been there.

To the room, a little more work and at last the sweet release of a comfy hotel pillow and six hours kip ahead of my 8am alarm. Or so I thought. After a little over half an hour I was awoken to the sound of somebody scrambling away at the doorframe. It transpired a middle-aged couple had sampled Bristol’s midweek refreshment offering to the extent they believed the door marked 209 to be theirs.

It took a little persuasion for them to realise that their giggly, vodka-pickled recollections may have been misguided. A call to the reception desk apparently revealed the facility they had booked was in fact next door. The haunting half-hour or so spent staring into the ceiling as they undertook what I’m choosing to believe was a loud and energetic session of aerobics will live with me for some time.

None of this is in any way relevant to Sheffield Wednesday’s goalless draw at Bristol City on Wednesday evening, but it does serve to fill the column inches that would otherwise be dedicated to a description of any football action in its first half. Other than a fabulous James Beadle save, the first 45 minutes was a half-pace, drab affair the likes of which we’ve seldom seen in Danny Röhl’s time at the club. For all the possession and tidy pattern play of the home side, that save was from the only shot on target. The Owls did well to minimise any threat.

The second half was a little more engaging and Wednesday wrestled back the better of the play. But in truth it was a match-up dominated by those at the back, Di’Shon Bernard delivering one of his finest performances in a Wednesday shirt, Akin Famewo continuing his excellent recent form beside him. In the red corner, Zak Vyner and Luke McNally offered a similarly strong backline showing. Going forward Marvin Johnson sprung into moments of life on the left, Barry Bannan also and Beadle made another fine stop in what he and his manager later described as his best showing of the season to date.

Remarkably, it was the very first away draw since the Röhl journey set sail nearly a year ago. Wednesday fans have seen skyscraper highs and sea bed lows on the road in that time, a thrilling fluctuation in outcome that has taken roughs and smooths to new levels. It’s partly due to their manager’s lust for victory, he has explained, and an instinct to not settle for sharing. Though the Ashton Gate stalemate ultimately remained, it was interesting to see the introduction of Jamal Lowe late on when Olaf Kobacki hobbled off injured. With Jamal namesake Max also sat behind him on the bench, many managers would have opted for the less progressive sub and shaken hands on a solid away point. Röhl chose to press on.

Indeed, the growing momentum of Wednesday’s second effort meant it felt the away side were the more likely to get the winner. Michael Smith bashed a few defenders up to good effect and Bannan fizzed a shot just wide to narrowly miss out on extending his goal involvement hot streak. Pol Valentin injected some life down the right, Lowe had a late chance. The match ended with one stat above all telling its tale; two shots on target to Bristol City and one to Sheffield Wednesday. Not a classic.

Dull as though it may have been, it was a well-earned point on the road. After a stodgy first half, Wednesday produced a mature, gnarled performance and got their reward. Championship football demands evenings such as theirs and a sprinkling of those evenings will serve the Owls well amid the heavy metal carnage that has dominated their results column over the past year. A little bit of dull, you can’t help but feel, can be more than useful for this most chaotic of football clubs. It might just settle everything down a touch. For a club that has had its followers’ knuckles coloured white in recent years, it was an evening touched with beautiful boredom.

Bristol is a stunning city rich in history and culture. There’s a unique feel to it, historic architecture swayed between by the funky hairdos and possibility of a student population who seem to travel exclusively by bicycle. It’s gifted inspiration to great art via Damien Hirst, Cary Grant and Banksy and to deep thought via Elizabeth Blackwell, George Müller and Isambard Kingdom Brunel. It has two great football clubs and Ashton Gate in particular is a triumph in modern stadium design. I’d recommend a trip.

Just make sure you don’t get stuck in the hotel room next to Sharon and Big Keith. The good ship Wednesday rolls on to Coventry City on Saturday.