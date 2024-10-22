Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Röhl has called on his players to ‘be the hero’ after their latest blank in front of goal.

Wednesday drew 0-0 with Swansea City on Tuesday evening in a game that won’t live long in the memory, and even though it wasn’t a clash that was full of chances, the Owls’ did create enough to pick up all three points if they’d been able to be more clinical.

Röhl wasn’t disheartened in his post-match press conference as spoke to the media in the bowels of Hillsborough, but did admit that his players don’t seem to be ‘ready’ to attack the ball and take their opportunities.

"I think it was the same story,” an animated Röhl told The Star afterwards. “We invest, we try, we got the final third and we missed opportunities. When I look now, the biggest issue is we had no shots on target. We created opportunities first half, second half. We are very nasty against the ball at the moment, well organised, we're doing well as a team but we want to win games at home and to do that we have to be clinical, attack the space and bring numbers of players into the box.

"This is the point where we are at the moment, just as our position in the table suggests. I'm convinced with some more goals and this performance we can go in another direction... It's a long season and we'll try and turn it in another direction. The good thing is we have clean sheets, this is helpful. We had Bristol 0-0, today 0-0, QPR 1-1, these are small steps in our journey but we want to make bigger steps, huge steps forward, and we can do it, I believe in this group. We've improved in the last six or seven games after Millwall but I've spoken about this, I want to win games.

He went on to add, "This is the situation - two guys at the second post, we are not ready to attack. Be off the back of the opponent, sprint to the second post, easy goal. It's an easy life - you can score but we are not ready at the moment. We don't see what happens and say, 'Okay, I'm sharp.' This is what I want to see in the next games from my team. It doesn't matter who, every player has had opportunities, every player gets the chances for minutes. Be the game-changer, be the hero, be the scorer. I will push, push, push.”

Wednesday are back in action on Friday night as they make the long trip down to Portsmouth, and Röhl will be hoping that they can find their scoring boots once again when they turn up at Fratton Park.