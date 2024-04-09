Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls take on Norwich City this evening in their latest attempt to get out of the bottom three after months in the relegation zone, however it won’t be easy as they take on a Canaries side that find themselves in a rich run of form.

Both sides go into the game on the back of weekend wins against Queens Park Rangers and Ipswich Town respectively, but it is certainly the home side who are the underdogs for this one – and their manager wants to see his players take the bull by the horns.

“I think that Norwich are very strong at the moment,” Röhl told The Star. “They’ve lost only two of their last 12, and they just beat Ipswich… We know what it means to play against Ipswich.

"But they need to come to us, and you see it at both ends of the table at the moment that everybody is ready, everybody is fighting for goals, and that’s what we need to do on Tuesday. We need to try and create something, stay in the game, do our jobs right and ruthless, be nasty. They need to be men, and do the things that I demand of them.”