Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Credit will go to Darren Moore, David Downes and his recruitment team and Dejphon Chansiri for the 11 signings made, with Sylla Sow and Alex Hunt moving on for profit towards the end of the window.

Now it’s over to the football, but not before a cursory glance at the key moments of a busy summer.

A double smash-and-grab..

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though the likes of Ben Heneghan and David Stockdale were excellent, experienced signings brought in earlier, the double-whammy addition of Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith signalled the real kick-off of Wednesday’s transfer window.

It was on, then it was off, then on again. It ruffled feathers and sparked more than a few social media arguments.

But ultimately it sent a message that Wednesday weren’t messing about, signing two key players of a promoted neighbouring club.

A repetitive sound..

“Any Wilks updates?” The sound of the summer on Wednesday social media.

The Star first reported Wednesday’s interest in Hull City attacker Mallik Wilks in early June and it was another transfer saga that went one way and the other, getting close and then veering into the long grass as the Tigers went about bending arms for the best possible fee.

His was always a high priority, his attributes and left foot something Moore wanted to add to his armoury and open up more tactical opportunities for his side.

A wide man retained..

Make no mistake the importance of re-signing Jack Hunt, who has been battling illness in the early stages of the season but offers huge experience to the squad and real quality going forward.

Liam Palmer has started the campaign brilliantly but expect Hunt to have huge portions of the season as a key man, offering huge attacking threat.

A defence transformed..

In Heneghan, Ihiekwe and Mark McGuinness, Moore has added defenders who are hugely imposing physically, but are leaders in their own ways.

With Dominic Iorfa, there are a number of options to choose from and the option to rotate that back three when necessary.

Akin Famewo’s injury was a shame but the likes of Palmer and Reece James can deputise.

Last season’s habit of conceding from set pieces has been improved upon and while the defence – marshalled by Stockdale – is still gelling, early signs are positive.

A little bit of something shiny..

As the window went on and solid, sensible additions were secured, there was a sense of the fan base wanting something really exciting to come in.

Moore obliged.

After Wilks’ signing was confirmed, The Star reported interest in Nottingham Forest youngster Alex Mighten.

Pacey, direct and fearless, he might just be a bit of fun. He might just tear the division to shreds.

A battle won..

From interest in Josh Windass from Argentina all those months ago to more recent scares over Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and George Byers, Wednesday have kept hold of their key men.

They’re like signings themselves and paint a picture of how things are going at the club; that folk want to stay.