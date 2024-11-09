Barry Bannan says that Sheffield Wednesday’s players all know what’s at stake against Sheffield United, and if they don’t then they will by midday tomorrow.

Sunday afternoon’s game will be the fourth occasion that Bannan has lined up against the Blades in Wednesday colours, and he’ll be hoping that he can taste three points in a Steel City derby for the first time as the Owls look for a rare victory at Bramall Lane.

Bannan is now well and truly ingratiated into his club now as he approaches a decade of service, but league position has meant that derbies have been somewhat uncommon since his arrival. This weekend offers a chance to try and make up for lost time, and Danny Röhl’s skipper admits that it’s a fixture that he’s missed.

Speaking ahead of the tie he said, “It’s amazing for the city to have these games back, first and foremost. They’re always games that are more than a normal game, because you can’t get away from it. It’s people’s livelihoods… I supporting Celtic and there’s obviously a massive rivalry up there - so I know what it’s like to lose and win as a fan.

“As a player I’m looking forward to it, I’ve missed it over my last few years of being here. I can’t wait to get out their on Sunday to be honest… We’re not naive to think that this is not a massive game, they all know and if they don’t then I’ll make sure they know by kick off on Sunday! You want the bragging rights, to send the fans home happy, and importantly us as players want a massive three points as well.”

‘Baz’ also offered some insight into the conversations that have taken place in the build-up, inside the walls of Middlewood Road, and he explained that they’ve been trying to toe the line between signalling the game’s importance but not ‘overhyping’ it so much that it scuppers their plans.

“It’s important that you speak about it,” he said. “Because they do need to know. They do need to know what the game is about, and what is coming our way. And though a lot of them have probably been involved in derbies I wouldn’t say to this scale - so it is important that they know, because it isn’t a normal game.

But it’s also important that you don’t get carried away too much and go away from what we’ve been doing previously. It’s about getting the right balance and not overhyping it too much and making people nervous… It’s about knowing what is at stake.