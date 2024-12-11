Barry Bannan's Sheffield Wednesday legend status and Christmas number ones - The latest All Wednesday episode

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 11th Dec 2024, 13:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

It's almost Christmas, so in the spirit of good cheer we popped to Fagan's for a pint with number one chasing musician - and long-suffering Sheffield Wednesday fan - Jon 'Reverend' McClure.

McClure, who has made no secret of his love for the Owls, joins us for the latest edition of the ‘All Wednesday’ show, where we talk about Barry Bannan’s legendary status at Hillsborough, conversations with the chairman, and - of course - his bid to get to Christmas number one this year with new release, ‘Late Night Phone Call’.

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but you can also find us on ShotsTV - Freeview channel 262 - and also on Freely channel 565 at 10pm this evening to get us on your big screen! Meanwhile, for a clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.

Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here

Related topics:Barry Bannan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice