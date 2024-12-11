It's almost Christmas, so in the spirit of good cheer we popped to Fagan's for a pint with number one chasing musician - and long-suffering Sheffield Wednesday fan - Jon 'Reverend' McClure.

McClure, who has made no secret of his love for the Owls, joins us for the latest edition of the ‘All Wednesday’ show, where we talk about Barry Bannan’s legendary status at Hillsborough, conversations with the chairman, and - of course - his bid to get to Christmas number one this year with new release, ‘Late Night Phone Call’.

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but you can also find us on ShotsTV - Freeview channel 262 - and also on Freely channel 565 at 10pm this evening to get us on your big screen! Meanwhile, for a clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.