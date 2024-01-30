Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls midfielder made his 384th appearance in Wednesday colours last week in the 1-1 draw with Coventry City, a tally that took him level with the great Ron Springett in joint 14th, but 385 will take him clear of the former England international and just 15 away from a quadruple century for the club.

It's a remarkable achievement in the modern era, especially considering the highs and lows that he has seen during his stint at Hillsborough that has seen him go from the brink of the Premier League to League One and then back into the second tier. Bannan has practically seen it all. It wasn't necessarily the plan in 2015.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not at all, no,” Bannan said said with a smile when asked if he envisaged nearing 400 appearances when he first joined. “Obviously in football these days footballers seem to have a lot of clubs, there’s not really that many players that stay at clubs for long periods - but I’m proud, and it’s something that I’ll focus on more so when I’m finished.

“At the minute I’m still contracted here and still playing every week. And I’m loving it… Hopefully I can keep reeling in the ones that are above me for as long as I can."