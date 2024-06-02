Barry Bannan's next job is to steer his beloved Sheffield Wednesday into a new era

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barry Bannan’s opening gambit in quotes released to mark the securing of the Scot to a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday rather reflects the mood from the outside looking in.

The Owl captain, who will bounce into a 10th campaign with the club having showed no signs of footballing wear and tear in a remarkable second half of a historic survival effort, sounds as cautiously optimistic as those who will take up places in the stands. With messianic manager Danny Röhl tied down to an extended deal, the ceiling has been lifted on what is felt can be achieved.

The hope is not so much that last day relegation questions can be answered much sooner - but rather that the club can start pressing on upwards, with the German coach having told German media that a top 10 finish is something he sees as possible. It’s clear that transfer activity will be key to those ambitions and the fact is that we’ll known much more about where Wednesday stand at the start of August. There is much work to be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bannan first walked into a club oven ready for a promotion tilt, spending heavily and with belief their time outside the Premier League would end sooner rather than later. A decade later, through no fault of his own, that quest goes on.

Since his debut 3,189 days ago, the talismanic playmaker has seen eight permanent managers, varying degrees of off-field carnage, a relegation and four play-off campaigns split across two divisions. The lows have been below sea level and the high astronomic. There have ben opportunities to leave, but he’s been there through the lot. Club legend status is surely in the pocket.

He signed this new deal as a 34-year-old whose influence on the pitch remains huge, his influence off it only growing. The length of the contract is undisclosed, though he hinted in press conferences during the season that a year’s extension might be the way forward. On the evidence of what we’ve seen so far, few would bet against him nudging into campaigns 11 and maybe even 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Things are looking up for the club,” he told Wednesday’s official website. “We finished on a strong note after being written off. We look as if we’re going to keep the momentum this pre-season, it’s important we don’t let that momentum slip.”

And herein lies his next, perhaps final short-to-medium term task at S6; to steer the club he loves towards that ultimate quest at pitch level. So much of the vital moves are made a long way above his head of course, but should those moves be made, at ground level he can push the club on. Players both young and more experienced in years speak of Bannan in terms of ultimate respect.

Football is a tough business and for all the growing optimism, there are absolutely no guarantees of success. Off the field and on it, the foundations will have to be laid in the coming weeks and months. Whatever strides are made in the coming season or two - or three - will be fascinating.