Barry Bannan substitution explained amid Sheffield Wednesday fan fears

And they’ll likely have talismanic midfielder Barry Bannan involved despite a substitution late on in a win over West Bromwich Albion that sparked fan fears of a possible injury.

The Owls skipper left the field in the 77th minute of the Baggies win - he was replaced by Momo Diaby - in what was his 44th appearance of the campaign. Bannan produced a leader’s performance on the day, contributing in both directions as Wednesday took a giant leap towards safety.

A point at Sunderland next weekend won’t come easy - and though the feeling of those walking away from Hillsborough on Saturday evening was one of celebration, in the madness of this Championship season you’d be brave to rule out results flipping Wednesday’s position of strength on its head.

Any concerns over a potential injury to key man Bannan were eased post-match when Danny Röhl spoke to The Star. The German coach said: “It was just a cramp.