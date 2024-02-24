Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Owls boss Danny Röhl said that 'everybody knows' just how important the next three fixtures are for the club as they seek to claw back ground on the four-point deficit on the safety places. A trip to bottom-placed Rotherham United follows the Robins clash before Plymouth Argyle make the long trip to Hillsborough next Tuesday. Tough clashes with automatic promotion-chasing pair Leeds United and Ipswich Town will take Wednesday into the international break.

Having accrued nine cautions across the course of the Championship season, club captain Bannan faces the possibility of missing two matches if he is to receive a yellow card before the break. A tally of 10 yellows before the Championship 'amnesty' point of 37 matches sees a two-match ban doled out with no opportunity to appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday have played 33 league matches, meaning the Scot will have to be careful in the next weeks to avoid threat of missing out on action. After 37 matches the sanction is reset, with a tally of 15 cautions before the season end the new number to avoid before the end of the regular season.