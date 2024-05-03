Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He speaks well, he’s done it countless times over his storied career and he talks with a passion about the club few could match. His standing at the club speaks for itself but when Bannan speaks, people listen. And he means what he says.

But when he spoke about his confidence in Wednesday bouncing back from their lowest moments in a topsy-turvy campaign, the comments drew a private doubt or two from those present. After Huddersfield, after Ipswich, after Middlesbrough, the message was always set around proving doubters wrong. He felt Wednesday would be there or thereabouts at the end of the season. Few truly agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On one occasion, after Boro, a smile drew across the 34-year-old’s face when reminded that ‘people’ were writing them off again. He wasn’t the only one to claim survival this season would be a greater pound-for-pound achievement than last year’s May Miracle and given the depth of lows he and his teammates have had to contend with at times, few would disagree.

Speaking on Monday at The Star Sports Awards from which he collected the Owls player of the year gong, his passion to complete the job was clear. A point will do it up at Sunderland, but in-form Wednesday are planning to take all three.

Bannan said: “I love scoring or assisting but I could play my worst game in a Sheffield Wednesday shirt on Saturday and as long as we get the point or three points that gets us over the line I'm not really bothered. It's another big game. Over my Sheffield Wednesday career the last six or seven weeks, they've all been massive, massive games. It's just another one and the mentality in that changing room at the minute is really, really strong. It's really, really good.

“We've suffered a lot this season and we've bounced back. The confidence is sky high and we've got the mentality to keep the club in the league. You could see it on Saturday that everybody was putting their bodies on the line for the club and trying to keep it in this league and I'm sure you'll see that again on Saturday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad