Sheffield Wednesday’s late transfer business saw a ‘top class’ Championship midfielder join the club - according to their talismanic skipper Barry Bannan.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls moved fast to sign John Buckley on loan from Blackburn Rovers alongside Jeff Hendrick in a double-swoop that has served to strengthen their midfield options.

Bannan was mentioned by Buckley in his Wednesday unveiling as someone he knew for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair share an agent and it was joked on social media that the Scot had acted as a secret agent to help get the deal over the line - particularly after a bid from Swansea City had at one stage made the deal look unlikely.

The Star reported on deadline day that Manchester-based Buckley - who would attend Owls matches with his Wednesdayite family in his youth - was keen on moving to a club in the north. Preferably Sheffield Wednesday.

And when Wednesday’s interest was confirmed with a formal loan bid, the 23-year-old travelled to S6 to complete a late deal.

Asked whether ‘Agent Bannan’ had been at play in pulling the strings behind the deal, the 33-year-old chuckled but did suggest he had played a role once the possibility of a move became clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a top class player obviously and he’s proven in this league,” Bannan told The Star. “My agent was asking if we were after midfielders and our manager said we were.

“The club have been working with my agent for a long time now because I’ve been here for a while so once he was available it was quite easy in the end - if anything is ever easy at Sheffield Wednesday!

“We were very happy in the end. I think he’s a great addition to the squad. It might mean I don’t play! But let’s see.”

Seemingly half-joking about Buckley taking his place in the Owls team, Bannan went on to discuss the wealth of options available to Xisco in midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The level of competition there can be no bad thing, he suggested.

“We’ve just signed two midfielders who play in my position,” Bannan said. “We’ve obviously got George, Tyreeq and Will as well, so there’s a lot of competition in there. It keeps you on your toes.

“It doesn’t change anything for me personally. I’ll still go in and train my very best every day and work hard every day for games at the weekend.