Barry Bannan says that Henrik Pedersen was there for Sheffield Wednesday's players when they ‘needed him’, and says the Dane has their ‘full backing’.

Pedersen was finally appointed as manager of the Owls last week, long after it was originally planned for him to replace Danny Röhl, with a protracted exit for the German - after he missed the first two weeks of preseason - meaning that he had to wait.

Now, though, he’s in place as Wednesday boss, and that news was followed later in the week by the huge boost of Bannan putting pen to paper on a new deal despite the club’s ongoing issues. The SWFC skipper spoke of his love for the club and what it means to his family as reason for him staying, but he has also spoken highly of another man who signed on in spite of the ongoing problems.

Barry Bannan thanks Henrik Pedersen

“I was delighted to see Henrik get the job,” he told the club’s website. “He’s been here last season, he knows the place, he knows the lads, and he’s a wonderful guy as well. He made it clear where his heart was a few weeks ago when he came in when he didn’t have a contract to say goodbye to the lads.

“He wanted to be involved and then signed a new contract as assistant manager and now as manager. Henrik knew we were struggling and he was there for us. We owe a lot to Henrik because he came at a time when we needed him. I can safely say now that Henrik will have the full backing of the players and we will give our all because what he did a few weeks ago, for what he did for us as players, will never be forgotten.”

Wednesday return to competitive action this Sunday as they take on Leicester City after a chaotic summer at S6, but question marks do remain over whether or not the Owls will have problems with the fixture amid the unpaid wage debacle that led to them boycotting a friendly against Burnley over the weekend.

