Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, says that his daughter burst into tears when she found out he might be leaving the club.

The Owls skipper has been training whilst out of contract since his deal expired at the end of June, and there were growing concerns that he might end up moving on given the club’s wage restrictions and increasing interest from Championship clubs such as Middlesbrough and Millwall. Now, though, it has been confirmed that he’s penned a deal to stay at Hillsborough, meaning that he’ll continue to lead the team out in what is set to be a difficult campaign ahead.

Bannan’s viewpoint never changed with regards to what he wanted to do, but he’s admitted that there was a point when he might have to move on - and it wasn’t something that his daughter, Elsie, was very happy about. Speaking today he’s detailed his delight that it never came to that.

Barry Bannan is delighted to stay at Sheffield Wednesday

“Being out of contract was the first time that has happened to me in my career so it’s been hard,” he explained to the club’s website. “Today puts that to bed. Deep down inside I always knew what I wanted to do but at times it seemed like what I didn’t want to do could happen, but now I’m delighted to get it done and I can look forward again.

“There’s loads of reasons really…I’ve made it clear over the years my love for the club and the love I receive back. This club is a big part of me and my family, who are with me here today as I’m signing. They will always stand by me with whatever decision I make and I’ve decided to stay.

“With the season getting closer, this last week has been tough because there was interest from elsewhere and I had a lot to think about. We had a lot of conversations as a family and when I told my daughter Elsie that I might be leaving she started crying. Then last night when I told her I was staying she started crying again. I asked her why and she said they are just happy tears.”

