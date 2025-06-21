Barry Bannan will follow Sheffield Wednesday Football Club forever, no matter what happens.

Plenty has been said about the Owls skipper of late, with growing interest as his current contract comes to an end, and speculation over his future given that he’s not yet signed a new deal at Hillsborough despite his desire to do so.

Bannan is a modern-day legend at Hillsborough with over 10 years of service to the club now, and speaking on All Wednesday a few months back he discussed how his time at S6 has been the ‘most enjoyable’ of anywhere in his football career.

“My most enjoyable time in football...”

The 35-year-old told the show, “You don’t think too much down the line, you just think, ‘I’ll see what happens’. So to be 10 years down the line, and the captain of the club, I’d never have thought that at the time… But it’s been my most enjoyable time in football.

“I’ve been here for years, so it’ll always be a club that I hold deeply in my heart and follow for the rest of my life. It’s a big part of my - and my family’s life - now, and it’s taken up a lot of it. I’ll have a connection with this club forever.”

