Barry Bannan scoops award as Sheffield Wednesday skipper is recognised for his efforts

Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday has won the Star's Owls Player of the Year award. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Bannan, who signed a new deal at Hillsborough towards the end of last season despite the threat of relegation into League One, was an almost ever-present under all of the managerial changes – from Garry Monk, to Tony Pulis, to Neil Thompson and then Darren Moore – playing 49 games in all competitions and starting every single game in the Championship.

In terms of stats, only four players in the division averaged more key passes per game than him (1.8) - one of which was Norwich City superstar, Emi Buendia – and only three made more total key passes (84) across the league even though the Owls were locked in relegation battle that ultimately came to an end on the final day away at Derby County.

And while his performances was solid in a difficult campaign, Bannan also showed remarkable commitment to the cause in trying circumstances, saying after penning his new deal, “The faith that they showed in me six years ago when I wasn’t playing as much football as I wanted was a big thing for me, and I felt that I still owe this club something back… It would’ve been easy to walk out now, it’s tough at the minute, but I see it as a challenge and a challenge I’m looking forward to taking on.”