Barry Bannan relishing chance of Sheffield Wednesday cup upset against Chelsea

Midfielder Barry Bannan is hoping Sheffield Wednesday can tap into the magic of the FA Cup to cause an upset when they play Chelsea in the next round of the competition.

The Owls booked their date at Stamford Bridge after Atdhe Nuhiu’s deflected shot earned his side a 1-0 win against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night.

Owls Barry Bannan at full stretch to stop Town's Elliot Lee. Pic Steve Ellis

Wednesday needed a replay to overcome the Hatters after a goalless encounter at Hillsborough in the first leg, but Bannan is confident his side can challenge the Premier League’s finest at Chelsea.

He said: “Everyone loves the FA Cup. It may have changed down the years with the bigger teams resting players and things like that.

“But, growing up as a kid, everyone watched the Cup. I wanted to see the underdogs go on a run, it is one of those competitions that everyone loves.

“Coming to grounds like Luton, where it can be hostile, makes for lively football. Getting the win was great and we can look forward to Chelsea. But, first, we have an important league game [against Wigan this weekend].”

Bannan revealed that his last trip to Chelsea’s home was memorable for all the wrong reasons after losing 8-0 with former club Aston Villa in 2012 and is determined to leave the ghosts of that defeat behind him.

“Going to Stamford Bridge is massive. You want to play against the best players in the world. Chelsea have certainly got some of those.

“It will be good to go and see where we are at, comparing ourselves to the best. The challenge will be massive but if you don’t want to play games like that then you should not be in this sport.

“Sure, it is a big ask but we go there confident and trying to win the game.”