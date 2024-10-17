Barry Bannan quotes paints picture of Sheffield Wednesday optimism - and realism

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There’s a hope that Sheffield Wednesday are beginning to build something at the club - but its club captain knows results are king when it comes to pushing those plans along.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls have pressed on with an outline transfer policy that has lowered the average age of the squad at Hillsborough, with the likes of loanees James Beadle and Shea Charles brought in alongside permanent starlets Di’Shon Bernard, Djeidi Gassama, Anthony Musaba and Olaf Kobacki.

Talented manager Danny Röhl is contracted until 2027 and has insisted upon a structure of personnel around him that he believes has the club well-set moving forward. Medium and longer-term plans, he said, will be worked on in the months and years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a feeling of settled optimism that has translated to the changing room, it seems. Wednesday is a club that has been levelled with accusations of short-termism in years gone by and club captain Barry Bannan is cautiously excited - though he knows what truly pushes a club on in reality.

“It's in great hands,” he told The Star. “The chairman and the manager have worked hard in the summer to bring so many players in and we've recruited a lot of new staff. There are things going on in the background and it's really a club that is on the up at the minute and it's up to us as players to replicate that out on the pitch and get results for the club.

“A club is only as good as the results on the pitch. Everything in the background can be going as well as possible but if we're not getting it done out on the pitch then the club is what it is. It's a good place to be at the minute and the manager and the chairman have done great jobs so far. Its up to us to make sure the work going on in the background is being replicated out on the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Röhl and others have been at pains to extol the virtues of patience within the fan base at the outset of what will be a long and winding campaign. But Bannan extended the message to those working within the football club as well as those following it. An opening day hammering of Plymouth Argyle sent expectation levels to over drive - after an unbeaten week, the mood heading into this weekend’s home clash with title hopefuls Burnley is a little calmer.

“Patience is a difficult word in football, you don't really get it,” he smiled. “Everybody wants results, and that's players, manager, coaching staff as well as fans. It's everybody. Patience is a hard thing to talk about because not many people truly buy into it. For us, it's not really the tactics, it's the fact we had so many people leave the club and come into the club in the summer and it's about trying to form bonds on the pitch. We're lucky that the core group of the team is from last season but we've obviously added a lot of players and a lot of them have started, so it's about finding those relationships and building partnerships on the pitch.

“It takes time, it doesn't come overnight, but I'm not daft, you don't get mountains of time in football. The last few weeks have been more encouraging, we've taken control of games really well, you're starting to see the players gelling and starting to know what each player in the team wants from one another.”