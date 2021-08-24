The Owls skipper played as Wednesday ran out 2-0 winners at the New York Stadium on Saturday, a result that took them to the top of the League Old Table.

‘Miller Mick’ of the New York Talk podcast made the claim that he wouldn’t swap a single Rotherham player out for a Wednesday man aside from Bannan who he ‘might’ take on the bench.

The clip was shared among Wednesday fans and after Saturday’s bragging rights made their way towards the Sheffield end of the Parkway, Mick announced he would wear a Wednesday shirt on the next recording of their pod to raise £200 for Rotherham Hospice.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mick said on an effort to raise money for a charity close to his heart: “I’ve had quite a bit of stick on social media over the weekend about my comments about Bannan. To be fair, it’s a football podcast and some of it is tongue-in-cheek.

“It made a difficult weekend a lot more bearable getting all the laughs out of it, very amusing at times. I got quite a lot of bites.

“I thought we needed to try to draw a line under it because it was carrying on.”

Not long after his return to Twitter, Bannan got in touch telling them he’d donate a match-worn shirt himself, which itself will be auctioned off to Wednesday fans to raise further cash for the Hospice.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan.

At the time of writing a JustGiving page had raised an incredible £280.

“It’s brilliant of him,” Mick said. “What a great sport. He’s done it without hesitation and you can’t fault him really.

“We’re going to auction the shirt off for the same charity and I suspect it may raise more than the total we’ve raised already.

“We really do thank him genuinely. Though he still wouldn’t make our bench!

“There has to be good-hearted banter between the two clubs. There are times, particularly on social media, when things can get a bit toxic.