Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has selected an all-time XI of the players he’s played with in his long time with the club in the latest popular offering from the Owls’ in-house media team.

The diminutive Scot has been at the heart of Wednesday’s highs and lows since arriving in South Yorkshire in 2015, graduating to the captaincy of the club in 2020. A whole host of teammates have come and gone in that time, which will of course extend into the coming campaign, his 10th in blue and white.

The likely names are there of course, plenty from the sides that achieved back-to-back Championship play-off qualification, along with some long-serving teammates still at S6 today. One name that did come as a surprise to some supporters was that of Julian Börner, who played two seasons for the Owls between 2019 and 2021. He played 70 times across all competitions for Wednesday and earned cult hero status in his time before leaving following relegation to League One.

Now 33, reports in his homeland suggest the former Germany youth international is taking a ‘career break’ after leaving Hannover 96 earlier this summer.

Bannan appreciated there may well be surprise in his decision to select Börner over the likes of Glenn Loovens and Michael Hector, but spoke glowingly on his ball-playing ability as well as his defensive reliability.

“He didn’t look like a footballer, but he was just so technically gifted on the ball,” Bannan said. “I don’t know if it was because when you looked at him you didn’t expect it or if he was technically good, but he was brilliant. I enjoyed playing with Jules because he was an old fashioned centre-half but on the ball he was amazing.

“Little things that stuck with me about Jules was that when he used to go up for a header, you get a lot of centre-halves who just want to head it clear, but he would nod it down to you to start an attack. Little things like that go far in football and he was the perfect centre-half for me.”

Bannan isn’t the only figure to have appreciated Börner’s ability. The Scot recalled: “I remember we played Manchester City at Hillsborough in the cup and he was brilliant that night, I think Pep (Guardiola) spoke about him that night as well and was really impressed by him. He surprised me, because of the way he looks and the boots he wears you don’t expect him to be a footballer, but when you see him play and in training he’ll come out dead lazy and look like he’s just woken up 10 minutes ago. He gets the ball and turns into Rio Ferdinand!

“He was really good, there are a lot of centre-halves that probably I’ve missed out, Glenn Loovens was my captain, an amazing guy but I wasn’t with him for too long, there’s obviously Michael Hector and Dish as well. I’ve only been with Dish for a season but I’m sure if I play another couple of years with him he’ll be in there.”

Bannan’s all-time Wednesday teammates XI (4-2-3-1): Westwood; Palmer, Lees, Borner, Pudil; Lee, Hutchinson; Forestieri, Hooper, Windass; Fletcher