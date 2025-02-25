Barry Bannan overtakes Sheffield Wednesday great and nears impressive milestone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barry Bannan is now just five Sheffield Wednesday appearances away from equalling the great Don Megson’s tally in an Owls shirt.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Bannan signed for the club almost a decade ago, little did anyone expect he’d still be at the club in 2025 - especially given everything that has happened since then. But here we are, 10 years on, and the ‘wee Scottish man’ is still going strong.

This season has seen the Wednesday skipper hit the impressive milestone of 100 goals and assists in Owls colours, and 2025 could well be the year that he enters into the club’s top five appearance-makers of all time - though that will require some of next season to achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bannan recently overtook club legend, Johnny Fantham, as he made it to 437 outings, and he’ll be hoping to surpass Megson (currently on 442) before the 2024/25 campaign has run its course. The midfielder will go level away at Cardiff City on March 29th if all goes to plan.

Meanwhile, though he’s been severely limited in terms of game time recently, long-serving Owl, Liam Palmer, is also not far off another club milestone as he sits just two games away from equalling Redfern Froggatt, however catching Tommy Crawshaw this season seems unlikely.

For those wondering, here are the Owls’ current top 10 appearance makers as things stand:

1. Andrew Wilson - 546

2. Jack Brown – 507

3. Alan Finney – 504

4. Kevin Pressman – 478

5. Tommy Crawshaw – 465

6. Redfern Froggatt – 458

7. Liam Palmer – 456

8. Don Megson – 442

9. Barry Bannan – 437

10. John Fantham – 434

Elsewhere Dominic Iorfa (182), Callum Paterson (174) and Josh Windass (170) are the current players who have played the most times behind Palmer and Bannan, and the Owls’ number 11 is aiming to overtake Marcus Tudgay (52 goals) as the top SWFC goalscorer in the 21st century before the end of the season. He needs three more to do it.