Barry Bannan on what Steven Fletcher told him about new Sheffield Wednesday class act

But in new striker Lee Gregory, Owls captain Barry Bannan believes they have a striker that can reach the tally his great pal – a former teammate of Gregory’s at Stoke City – never did.

In netting a bullet header in Wednesday’s 2-0 win at Crewe Alexandra last weekend, Gregory took his league tally to eight. At the halfway stage and as Wednesday’s attacking threat began to build ahead of their Covid-enforced stoppage, that prophecy looks very much on.

“He is brilliant,” Bannan said. “You see a massive difference when he doesn't play for us.

“He takes the ball in and gets us up the pitch. He gets on the end of crosses, and works harder than most players. He’s a brilliant striker to play with and we are glad to have a striker like that.

“The last one we had was Fletch [Steven Fletcher] and Greggers is similar to Fletch in the way they play.

“He has been a big, big part of this team and hopefully we can keep him fit, keep him scoring goals and get him to 20 goals as quick as we can.”

Bannan became the latest Wednesday player to pay testament to the 33-year-old’s impact on the changing room at S6.

Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Steven Fletcher spoke to Barry Bannan about Lee Gregory after he signed.

A senior man in the squad, Gregory has emerged as a major voice in the side, taking off where Fletcher left nearly two years ago as a Bannan lieutenant.

“He is a great guy and has had a similar background to me in he has come from a nothing background kind of thing and had to work hard to get to where he has got," said Bannan. “We get on pretty well.

“He is a big character in the changing room. He keep things intact and he helps me with the captaincy and things like that, so that’s good for me in that way.