Darren Moore’s side kept their second clean sheet in as many competitive matches at the outset of this campaign against a side widely expected to be there or thereabouts, perhaps with Wednesday, come May.

Bannan continued his midfield three relationship with new boys Dennis Adeniran and Lewis Wing and faced a battle against a physical Addicks side clearly well-versed in some of the ‘darker arts’ of League One football.

He also said he felt this side showed they are more capable of facing up to that sort of challenge than in seasons past.

Sheffield Wednesday huddle-up ahead of their League One season opener at Charlton Athletic.

“It was a tough game, a real battle really,” Bannan told The Star.

“We knew what to expect coming down here against a big, strong and physical team. But we stood up to the test.

“Previously we would have gone under and been beaten up today, but we showed that other side of our game and we tried to play when we could as well.

“It’s probably a good point. If you don’t win you don’t want to lose and we kept a clean sheet. We obviously wanted all three, but it wasn’t to be.

“We’ve got a lot of bodies in the building and it’s obviously a work in progress. In the coming weeks the work on the training ground will start to kick in and we’ll start getting the results.”

Wednesday sides have been criticised for showing a soft underbelly in years gone by, a view point Moore and senior players such as Bannan will want to get rid of as the season gets rolling.

Callum Paterson faces a bit of time out after he suffered a concussion while defending a Charlton corner and Wednesday looked up for the physical battle.

Bannan commended his team’s effort and suggested the draw was a good marker for what is to come – a very tough season.

“We’re not the biggest and strongest, but the determination was second to none,” he said. “Pato went off saving a goal, getting knocked out.

“Things like that, being committed to the club, that all showed. Everybody on there gave their all.

“I told them in the huddle before the game that there was no given right to win games in this league, we had to go out and work hard.

“Just because we’re a big club in this league, we’re not going to get it given to us. You can see the boys gave everything.

“There are still new signings to come and join in, so once we get up and running we’ll be a real threat.”

Is patience required, given the revolving door that has been Wednesday’s recruitment this summer?

“To see the finished article, yes,” Bannan said. “But we need to get results now. We’ve a couple of games at home now and that’s where we’re looking to capitalise. That could be massive this season with the fans back as well, our home form.