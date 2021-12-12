Sheffield Wednesday won 2-0 at Crewe Alexandra.

The Owls talisman scored a stunning goal to put his side 1-0 up just before the half-hour mark but found himself penalised when Scott Robertson’s shot struck his hand from a questionable distance in first-half stoppage time.

Speaking after the win, skipper Bannan said his gut feeling at the time was that it was not a penalty and praised the goalkeeping heroics of Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who produced a stunning double save to twice deny Chris Porter.

“It’s a hard one, my instant reaction wasn’t ‘I’m in trouble here,’” he said. “Normally in those situations, if you have done something wrong you are a bit worried but I wasn’t worried at all.

“It’s difficult, I was close to the player who kicked it and I’ve not seen it back so, if it was a penalty, it’s a penalty - luckily we’ve got a goalie who saves penalties!

“It was a great save and Bailey has been brilliant, he has shown his character. Man of the Match on Tuesday and when you need him today, he produces a great double save at an important point in the game.

“We are moving along alright, we are moving along unnoticed which is good.

“We want to be number one, we’ve said it all season and I’m still confident, I’ll put my cards on the table, I think we can get promoted.”

His goal, a well-worked move that saw him drop his shoulder and drill the ball inside the front post, was second of the season.

Asked where it ranked in terms of his best goals in Wednesday colours, Bannan said: “I’ve been lucky to score a few good ones but that was a big goal.

“We knew we needed to get out of the traps quick and we started on the front foot.

“It’s the three points that is most important. I’m happy to score, I want to score more goals and I’ve touched on that this season.