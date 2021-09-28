The big news is that Barry Bannan will not start at the DW Stadium, the first league game in 84 in which that has been the case.

Bannan came off injured with a knock to the back of the knee in the weekend’s draw with Ipswich Town but he does make the bench this evening. The last game the club captain missed out on was when he was ruled out injured of a late defeat at Blackburn Rovers in November 2019.

It remains to be seen whether Bannan is still feeling the effects of that injury or whether the switch is a tactical one.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan.

The media will be speaking to Darren Moore straight after the game and The Star will bring you updates throughout the match and into Moore’s post-match press conference via our live blog.

Other casualties from the side that conceded an injury time equaliser include Olamide Shodipo and Saido Berahino.

Sam Hutchinson makes a return to the midfield, with returns to the side for Callum Paterson and Jaden Brown.

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell, Palmer, Dunkley, Iorfa, Johnson, Hutchinson, Adeniran, Wing, Brown, Paterson, Gregory