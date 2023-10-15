The Sheffield Wednesday squad has been challenged to stand up and be counted in facing up to the rest of the Championship season by their captain Barry Bannan.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls will return to training on Monday to meet their new manager Danny Röhl in what will surely been seen as a fresh start after a brutally difficult kick-off to their return to the Championship.

Midfield talisman Bannan is along with Josh Windass one of two key players who was ruled out of the final throes of Xisco’s managerial reign with injury - with both hoped to be back fit for the trip to Watford next weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Star before he suffered that injury, the Scot spoke honestly about his own form and delivered an impassioned rallying cry to his teammates with regard to the character they must show to climb out of their current form funk - and to himself. Bannan has battled through injury niggles in the season so far and it’s clear he has not been satisfied with his own form.

“This is when you really see the strength of people, when times are like this,” he said. “It’s easy when you’re winning games, turning up and winning week-in, week-out. This is where you see real character when the chips are down and there is negativity surrounding people.

“Me being captain, I need to lead by example.

“I’ve not been to where I want to be (in terms of his own form). I need to start performing as well, leading by example and grabbing people to go with me. I’m disappointed in my performances individually and I need to step up. I need to lead by example.”

The words suggest Bannan is clearly as ready as ever to take responsibility and that he is keen to garner a fighting spirit within the changing room and club as a whole, keen to start afresh on the job in hand after two seasons of near-domination in the third tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The season has been littered with chaos on and off the field, but it feels as if a change in manager has offered an opportunity to draw a line and go again. It’s time for the players suit-up and get going, he suggested.

“We need to realise where we’re at as a club, football-wise,” he told us last month.

“We were in a division last season where as a football club, realistically we should have been the best team in the league. It changes and until you realise that, it’s always going to be negative.

“We’re in a league now where the quality is a lot better and we are not one of the top teams in the league. We’re playing against harder teams, better teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re not in League One now where we go away and we’re the better team. It’s harder for a start. Until we recognise that as a whole group, it’s not going to get any easier. We need everybody at it to get results in this league.

“We were a big fish in a small pond and that’s a big change straight away.