Wednesday secured their Championship status on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, with Bannan grabbing the assist for the opening goal to get the ball rolling in their survival party.

His contract is up in the summer, like so many others, and while he’s made it clear that he wants to stick around, he’s also urged the club to get things in place to give them the best chance possible for 2024/25 – and that includes giving manager, Danny Röhl, ‘what he wants’.

"We need to learn from our mistakes,” he told The Star after the Sunderland win. “I've said this about our performances as well. We've had setbacks our whole careers as players, and we learn from that. As a club we need to learn from the mistakes we've made in previous seasons and this season.

"We need to hit the ground running now, it's not about doing it six weeks into preseason trying to get people in – we need to get ready now and try and get a head start before we come back for next season.

"But we've got the right man in charge, there’s no better man we could ask for, so as long as you keep him and give him what he wants, I'm sure the club will be on an upward spiral.”