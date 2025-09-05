Even at the age of 35 and with the respect of an entire football pyramid behind him, Barry Bannan is still learning.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to his new manager Henrik Pedersen, who speaking to The Star revealed discussions he has had with the Sheffield Wednesday captain about how he goes about leading the team through such a perilously difficult period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month the Scotland international re-signed to fresh and significantly reduced terms to continue his long stewardship of the changing room despite strong and more lucrative interest from Championship clubs Middlesbrough and Millwall. It was news that provided some impetus for Wednesday in what has been an otherwise painful summer and meant the likes of Bannan and vice-captain Liam Palmer would be on-hand to steer the Owls through their continued strife, as they put it, ‘til the wheels fall off’.

Steve Ellis

It’s an act of loyalty that was lauded not only on the blue side of Sheffield but throughout the Football League. Put to him that looking in from the outside a Wednesday battling their current without Bannan would be a different proposition altogether, Pedersen laughed: “Not just from the outside, from the inside as well! With Barry there is the football player, the friend to his teammates, the leader.”

And it is on the subject of leadership that Pedersen revealed he had spent time discussing with his skipper in recent weeks. A Roy of the Rovers-style second half display at Wrexham inspired his side to a 2-2 comeback draw in which he scored and ran the game. It was one certainly not lost on the Danish coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have spent a lot of time with Barry for his leadership qualities,” Pedersen said. “The game at Wrexham was one of his best leadership games that I have seen. He stayed with the focus through the game. There were some small things, but they were really small compared to some other times where he can show his temper. Sometimes he can go in two directions.

“But how stable he was in Wrexham, how much of a good mirror he was for the other guys. It was windy, we were 2-0 down. Players were looking for Barry because it is 'I can trust him, I can follow him'. I know Barry is an older football player, but he is very, very hungry to learn things about himself, to be a good leader. He is growing a lot in the moment.

“I have big respect for Barry for how he is as a footballer, but also how he is growing as a human and a leader in this moment.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: I spoke to Sheffield Wednesday fans protesting against Dejphon Chansiri in London and felt something new