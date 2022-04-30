The Owls have already racked up their third highest points total since the game went to three points for a win 41 years ago with a game still to play in what has been a manic campaign at the top end of the table.

But in a season that started out with several senior players claiming they had what it takes to win the title, debate has been rife on social media as to whether the side’s efforts constitute success.

Bearing the brunt of that debate has been manager Darren Moore, who heading into this afternoon’s killer clash has overseen a sea change in culture at the club.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore with skipper Barry Bannan Pic Steve Ellis

Speaking ahead of the game club captain Barry Bannan spoke to The Star and was asked whether he felt criticism of Moore had been harsh.

“Yes I do,” he said. “But it’s part and parcel of football, we all get it. Managers are usually the first to get it, which is quite unfair because it’s the players that are on the pitch. Blame us first, because we’re the ones out there influencing the result.

“The gaffer has been quite unlucky. This is his first season starting the project, he’s only just brought in the players he wants to work with and so it was always going to take time.

“I saw the other day that this season was the third-highest points tally we’ve ever had as a club, so he’s not done a bad job.

“We’ve got unfinished business and hopefully he can put all those negative comments back down people’s throats when we get promoted at the end of the season.”

Wednesday have a near-fully fit squad to choose from for the Portsmouth clash, with the south coast side arriving in good form and capable of disrupting Wednesday’s party in front of a sell-out Hillsborough.