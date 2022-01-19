Barry Bannan admits big transfer window wish as Sheffield Wednesday search goes on

Darren Moore has made no secret of his desire to add defenders to the side and the club have been linked to a wide range of names from Brighton’s Haydon Roberts to former Owls figures Mark Beevers and Danny Batth.

But the Owls boss has also admitted the difficulty the club are finding in terms of getting deals over the line, with circumstances brought about by Covid-19 contributing to ‘mind-boggling’ red tape holding up the progress of deals the club are working ‘incredibly hard’ on.

The majority of other clubs in League One have been able to bring players in, however. Sunderland announced the signing of Batth on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to The Star ahead of the Owls’ impressive 4-2 win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, club captain Barry Bannan said he hoped the club would be able to bring in reinforcements sooner rather than later.

Wednesday have been without four recognised centre-backs for extended periods of the season. Dominic Iorfa is expected back in February but as it stands, Sam Hutchinson – who himself has played the vast majority of his Owls career in midfield – is their only available option centre-half.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries to centre-halves this season,” Bannan said. “We’ve got away with it sometimes, sometimes we haven’t got away with it.

“There’s no hiding that we’ll be trying to get centre-halves in and hopefully sooner rather than later we can do that.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan.

“That’d make it harder for the boys that are out injured at the minute to get back in, but it’s good when you’ve got that competition and people in your place. It helps keep everyone on your toes.

“I would like to see a few centre-halves come in and help. That competition is healthy for the club, it keeps everyone 100 per cent on it.”