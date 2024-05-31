From genuine transfer exclusives to lists of free agents out there and available, we’ll be on-hand to cover the next few months in fine detail as Danny Röhl seeks to make the changes he needs to his squad to propel the Owls far away from a relegation battle and towards the top 10 finish he has spoken about since the signing of a three-year contract last week.
We’ll be teaming up with Twitter-famous football analyst - and Wednesday supporter - TWFootball to drum up some of the more discerning lists of players the Owls should - and could - be targeting according to his research. The names in the first list range from well-known local players to Premier League starlets - with a fair sprinkling of completely unknown foreign bargains thrown in.
Here’s our first instalment.
1. Tyrese Campbell - Stoke
Set to leave Stoke in the coming weeks for nothing, Campbell did everything last year except score (as many as he should). He was in the top 10% of Championship strikers across the following metrics; progressive passes, progressive passes received, progressive carries, shot-creating actions, total shots, and blocks. The 24-year-old can play across the front three. The truth is, if Campbell had returned the goals his general play deserved, he wouldn’t be available on a free. It'll be real Moneyball signing for whoever picks Campbell up. Photo: Alex Burstow
2. Samuel Dahl - Djurgården
The Swedish left back has played every minute of his clubs campaign this season (it is 11 games in) after a solid return in 2023 when we claimed eight assists from left-back. As well of a wand of a left foot, Dahl is very attacking and take on 2.5 progressive runs per 90. Dahl is reminiscent of Leif Davis at Ipswich Town in both stature and style. Dahl is under a long contract so it would cost Wednesday. But it is the type of long term signing needed at left-back?
3. Shandon Baptiste - Brentford
Brentford have confirmed that the 26-year-old Grenada international will leave West London at the end of the season at the expiry of his contract. The midfielder played just 200 minutes in the premier league this season, scoring a single goal. Baptiste has undeniable and should be an asset in the championship. In the 2022/23 premier league season, Baptiste showed good creating passing in the premier league with an average of 1.6 key passes per 90.
4. Robin Heußer - Wehen Wiesbaden
The Wehen Wiesbaden central midfield player is out of contract in the summer and will likely leave the relegated club at the end of the season when his contract expires. Heußer has been a star performer in the Bundesliga.2, despite playing for a team at the bottom of the league. Heußer is in the top 10% of central midfield players across the following metrics: shot creating actions, expected assists, key passes, tackles won in the middle third, interceptions, blocks, ball recoveries. Aged 26, Heußer is also somewhat of a set piece specialist and has six assists to his name this season.