4 . Robin Heußer - Wehen Wiesbaden

The Wehen Wiesbaden central midfield player is out of contract in the summer and will likely leave the relegated club at the end of the season when his contract expires. Heußer has been a star performer in the Bundesliga.2, despite playing for a team at the bottom of the league. Heußer is in the top 10% of central midfield players across the following metrics: shot creating actions, expected assists, key passes, tackles won in the middle third, interceptions, blocks, ball recoveries. Aged 26, Heußer is also somewhat of a set piece specialist and has six assists to his name this season.