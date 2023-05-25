Sheffield Wednesday’s League One play-off final opponents Barnsley have released a strong statement detailing their ‘disappointment’ after some 6,000 tickets were re-assigned to Sheffield Wednesday supporters by the EFL.

Confirmation was made on Thursday afternoon that Wednesday had been awarded the jump-up in attendance after phenomenal demand saw their original allocation sell out in less than 60 hours.

The 6,000 extra seats are also likely to sell out, a feat that would take the total number of Owls at Wembley stadium on Monday afternoon to somewhere in the region of 44,000.

Barnsley say they opposed the reallocation on the grounds of safety to their own supporters.

The statement reads: “Barnsley Football Club is disappointed to learn that the English Football League (EFL) has reallocated the total amount of tickets for the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final.

“The EFL requested 6,000 of Barnsley FC’s allocated tickets to be available to Sheffield Wednesday supporters in Tier 5 on Wednesday, which was opposed by the Club.

“Whilst we acknowledge the reasons offered up in terms of the current sales totals of both clubs, the potential risk to our supporters was our main concern. However, the EFL are confident that the safety measures put in place are sufficient.

“The Reds take on The Owls in a South Yorkshire derby at the home of football on Monday 29 May in a 3pm kick off, with a place in the second tier up for grabs.”