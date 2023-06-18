Sheffield Wednesday’s South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley are bracing themselves for a second killer blow inside a month.

The Tykes took the Owls all the way in the League One play-off final on May 29 only to see Josh Windass head Wednesday into the Championship after 123 nip-and-tuck minutes.

And now it seems they may lose their highly-rated manager, with Michael Duff widely reported to be in talks with Swansea City.

The PA report that the Swans have made an approach to Barnsley with a view to taking Duff on and though ‘talks are progessing’, it’s said no agreement has yet been struck between the clubs.

Duff earned rave reviews for the job done in turning the Oakwell club around following relegation from the Championship in 2022. Swansea finished 10th in the second tier last season and will have designs on a promotion push this term.

He looks likely to replace Russell Martin in South Wales as the final touches are put on Martin’s switch to Southampton.

The Star understand that Owls attacker Windass is a player Martin would be interested in taking to St Marys as he looks to build a squad designed for a Championship promotion tilt.

