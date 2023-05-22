Barnsley have sold over 10,000 tickets for their play-off final against Sheffiel Wednesday, with general sale set to begin on Tuesday morning.

The Owls take on the Reds on May 29th for a spot in the Championship, and earlier this week it was announced that Wednesdayites had been given 36,634 tickets for the occasion, around 700 less than their opponents confirmed on Sunday.

A statement from the Reds over the weekend read, “Barnsley Football Club is pleased to confirm ticket information to supporters for the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final at Wembley Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following our Semi Final victory against Bolton Wanderers, the Reds will now face Sheffield Wednesday in the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final on Monday 29 May in a 3pm kick off.

“We have been allocated 37,325 tickets for the West End of Wembley Stadium. Tickets will be sold from North Stand round to the South Stand.”

The fact that - unlike in Wednesday’s - the Reds statement explains that they will be sold in blocks suggests that there may be a chance that if any go unsold then the Owls may be able to request that their allocation is increased, though only time will tell on whether that will be the case or not.

For Barnsley their general sale of tickets will begin on Tuesday morning, while their opponent’s gets underway two days later, by which time there will be a better understanding of demand from the fans of Michael Duff’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad