LiveBarnsley 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0 RECAP: The action as it happened from Oakwell
Hello and a very warm welcome to a very warm Oakwell training ground, where Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason preparations continue.
Darren Moore’s Owls will take on South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in a behind-closed-doors run-out in what will be sweltering heat.
With the match not being streamed, we’ll be on-hand to deliver every meaningful moment right here.
Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 13:41
Full-time
Wednesday go down 2-0 to Barnsley as they stepped up their preparations for the season ahead.
More miles in the legs, and some decent efforts from some key men.
Fizz looks busy
He’s been a bright spark since he’s come on, using his body well and cutting in from the left. But for Walton’s save he would’ve had a goal to go with his assist on Tuesday.
He’s making himself known to Moore.
More Barnsley pressure..
A jink and a touch and into Wildsmith’s arms.
Save, Joey
Wildsmith is down smartly to deny a Barnsley snapshot.
Everything has slowed up a touch here as we enter the last few minutes.
Another chance..
Dele-Bashiru finds himself in behind and takes a moment, two.. and strikes into the feet of Walton in the Tykes goal.
Wednesday have lost control of the match in the main but have had chances..
The game is petering out a touch
Wednesday’s changes have killed it a little - they’re trying to push the ball around and the trialist has produced some important touches.
Massimo Luongo has taken control of things in midfield.
BIG DOM!
Here he comes. “All the best, Dom” come cried from the bench.
These are his first minutes since December.
Goal Barnsley.
Clarke Odour in the 69th minute.
Bright starts..
Adedoyin has had some nice touches and Luongo is straight into the thick of it.
The trialist looks to have a bit.
There’s been new energy injected into this one.
All change
Julian Borner and the mystery trialist the only changes..
Time for a break..
And it looks like widespread changes.
That’s always fun for whoever is on the liveblog, I can tell you.
..and now he’s off
Windass off hobbling a touch. A trialist - who is not Bola or Masampu - is on.
A hairy moment..
Josh Windass looked to be down and injured and went off for a moment or two.. but he’s back on.
Back underway here at Barnsley.
And Wednesday have made NO changes - a departure from what Darren Moore has chosen to do in the previous friendlies.