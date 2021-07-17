LiveBarnsley 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0 RECAP: The action as it happened from Oakwell

Hello and a very warm welcome to a very warm Oakwell training ground, where Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason preparations continue.

By Alex Miller
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 1:42 pm

Darren Moore’s Owls will take on South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in a behind-closed-doors run-out in what will be sweltering heat.

With the match not being streamed, we’ll be on-hand to deliver every meaningful moment right here.

Thanks for joining us.

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE

Full-time

Wednesday go down 2-0 to Barnsley as they stepped up their preparations for the season ahead.

More miles in the legs, and some decent efforts from some key men.

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 13:40

Fizz looks busy

He’s been a bright spark since he’s come on, using his body well and cutting in from the left. But for Walton’s save he would’ve had a goal to go with his assist on Tuesday.

He’s making himself known to Moore.

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 13:38

More Barnsley pressure..

A jink and a touch and into Wildsmith’s arms.

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 13:35

Save, Joey

Wildsmith is down smartly to deny a Barnsley snapshot.

Everything has slowed up a touch here as we enter the last few minutes.

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 13:31

Another chance..

Dele-Bashiru finds himself in behind and takes a moment, two.. and strikes into the feet of Walton in the Tykes goal.

Wednesday have lost control of the match in the main but have had chances..

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 13:28

The game is petering out a touch

Wednesday’s changes have killed it a little - they’re trying to push the ball around and the trialist has produced some important touches.

Massimo Luongo has taken control of things in midfield.

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 13:27

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 13:22

BIG DOM!

Here he comes. “All the best, Dom” come cried from the bench.

These are his first minutes since December.

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 13:19

Goal Barnsley.

Clarke Odour in the 69th minute.

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 13:14

Bright starts..

Adedoyin has had some nice touches and Luongo is straight into the thick of it.

The trialist looks to have a bit.

There’s been new energy injected into this one.

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 13:12

All change

Julian Borner and the mystery trialist the only changes..

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 13:10

Time for a break..

And it looks like widespread changes.

That’s always fun for whoever is on the liveblog, I can tell you.

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 13:06

..and now he’s off

Windass off hobbling a touch. A trialist - who is not Bola or Masampu - is on.

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 13:06

A hairy moment..

Josh Windass looked to be down and injured and went off for a moment or two.. but he’s back on.

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 12:57

Back underway here at Barnsley.

And Wednesday have made NO changes - a departure from what Darren Moore has chosen to do in the previous friendlies.

