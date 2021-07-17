LiveBarnsley 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0 LIVE: Second half updates from Oakwell
Hello and a very warm welcome to a very warm Oakwell training ground, where Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason preparations continue.
Darren Moore’s Owls will take on South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in a behind-closed-doors run-out in what will be sweltering heat.
Back underway here at Barnsley.
And Wednesday have made NO changes - a departure from what Darren Moore has chosen to do in the previous friendlies.
44’ - Save, Daws
That’s the second fine save from range from Dawson this afternoon.
Wednesday were cut open a touch there. And it’s half-time.
Not long left..
And the game has just had a whole lot of chili thrown on it. Very spicy.
“It’s a f***ing friendly,” screams Barry Bannan at Carlton Morris for a revenge tackle on Julian Borner.
Chey Dunkley has just smashed Cauley Woodrow. Lots of swears. South Yorkshire derby, init.
32’ - “Keep it moving"
That’s the message from the sidelines, with Darren Moore clearly desperate to get his side going again.
Wednesday are communicating that message over and over.
28’ - Tackle
Sam Hutchinson has been at the heels of Barnsley attackers throughout and just won the ball cleanly from Woodrow.
20’ - Goal Barnsley
Jordan Williams cuts in and shoots from the left. It looks innocuous.. and Dawson is caught out at the front post.
It goes beneath him and creeps in. A really ugly moment for the stopper.
Basso the voice
Adriano Basso is focused not just on the goalkeepers.
He has screamed for organisation and solidity throughout. Really vocal.
16’ - Good save!
Dawson leaps to deny Romal Palmer from distance.
That was Barnsley’s first shot in anger.
14’ - CHANCE!
Windass rounds Walton but has a hugely difficult angle to finish from.. and it’s into the side-netting.
Really encouraging start from Wednesday.
11’ - ANOTHER CHANCE
Somehow, Julian Borner found himself in space with the ball at his feet and smashed the ball goalwards, forcing a fine save again by Walton at close range.
Brown started that attack with a lovely through ball to Paterson.
Barnsley under pressure here.
9’ - Great chance!
Adeniran puts through Shodipo, who forces a fine save by Walton in the Barnsley goal.It all started with a fine tackle by Hutchinson. Lovely stuff.
7’ - Brown on the ball early doors
He looks comfortable in possession and wants to get up the pitch, by the look of things.
5’ - Great work new fella!
Mide Shodipo twists and turns and gets a decent cross in just over the head of Callum Paterson. It evades Palmer at the back post and is nodded behind by a Tykes defender.
He looks a handful.
2’ - Early pressure
Barnsley are clearly keen to pass the ball around and Wednesday are pressing as best they can.
A ball over the top trying to find Woodrow is well dealt with by Dunkley. The Tyes skipper is feeling the effects of that one.
And we are off..
Wednesday go long to Paterson early doors. He wins the header and the Owls are underway.