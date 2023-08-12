‘Barely a touch’ ‘No impact’ - Sheffield Wednesday ratings as they’re well-beaten by Hull City - gallery
Sheffield Wednesday were well-beaten on a torrid afternoon at Hull City, the Owls leaving the MKM Stadium with a 4-2 defeat.
Wednesday did draw first blood as Juan Delgado opened the scoring in the first half, but an Ozan Tufan penalty levelled things up just before the break. It was no less than the hosts deserved.
Tufan completed his hat-trick with two more in the second half before Aaron Connelly made it 4-, then Michael Smith got a late consolation in what was a day for forget for Xisco and his troops.
Here’s how we rated the Owls’ players after their first away game of the campaign: