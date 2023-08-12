News you can trust since 1887
‘Barely a touch’ ‘No impact’ - Sheffield Wednesday ratings as they’re well-beaten by Hull City - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday were well-beaten on a torrid afternoon at Hull City, the Owls leaving the MKM Stadium with a 4-2 defeat.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 12th Aug 2023, 17:08 BST

Wednesday did draw first blood as Juan Delgado opened the scoring in the first half, but an Ozan Tufan penalty levelled things up just before the break. It was no less than the hosts deserved.

Tufan completed his hat-trick with two more in the second half before Aaron Connelly made it 4-, then Michael Smith got a late consolation in what was a day for forget for Xisco and his troops.

Here’s how we rated the Owls’ players after their first away game of the campaign:

Devis Vasquez - 4

Showed good composure and distribution with his feet. Wasn't quite as strong with balls into the box, and maybe could've done better with the third. Four goals conceded is a baptism of fire.

1. Devis Vasquez - 4

Showed good composure and distribution with his feet. Wasn’t quite as strong with balls into the box, and maybe could’ve done better with the third. Four goals conceded is a baptism of fire.

Dominic Iorfa - 5

Utilised as a right back at the MKM Stadium, Iorfa did his job well defensively and also was excellent in creating the opener. Not at fault for any of the goals.

2. Dominic Iorfa - 5

Utilised as a right back at the MKM Stadium, Iorfa did his job well defensively and also was excellent in creating the opener. Not at fault for any of the goals.

Bambo Diaby - 4

Wasn't really at the races in what was a very tough afternoon for Wednesday. Won a couple of aerial duels but didn't impose himself on matters.

3. Bambo Diaby - 4

Wasn’t really at the races in what was a very tough afternoon for Wednesday. Won a couple of aerial duels but didn’t impose himself on matters.

Michael Ihiekwe - 4

Struggled to get into the game and was one of the players that really battled to get a hold of the Hull attacks when they came. His pass led to the fourth.

4. Michael Ihiekwe - 4

Struggled to get into the game and was one of the players that really battled to get a hold of the Hull attacks when they came. His pass led to the fourth.

