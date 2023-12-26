No player has played more minutes than centre-half Bambo Diaby this season, but he'll face a spell on the sidelines after a post-match fracas that saw him shown a straight red card at Coventry City.

The Senegal-born defender was shown a red card after Sky Blues defender Liam Kitching was dealt the same fate in the moments after the home side secured a 2-0 win. The incident sparked some pushing and shoving between several players from both sides, though no other individuals were punished.

Referee Oliver Langford saw no option but to fire out the straight red cards to both players after they were spotted scuffling. An initial coming together off the ball appeared to show both players flash hands at one another before a coming together of heads in which both could have been seen as aggressors.

Assuming the red cards are filed as cases of violent conduct, Diaby faces an automatic three-match ban effective in the event no appeal is lodged or upheld. It would mean he will miss out on a return to his old club Preston North End on Friday, as well as the home clash with Hull City on New Year's Day and the FA Cup clash with Cardiff City at Hillsborough on January 6.