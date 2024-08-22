Bambo Diaby set to leave Sheffield Wednesday for six-figure transfer fee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bambo Diaby is close to becoming the latest player to leave Sheffield Wednesday, The Star understands.

Danny Röhl has made no secret of his desire to make changes to his squad as Sheffield Wednesday enter the final week of the summer transfer window and The Star understands that man mountain defender Bambo Diaby is likely to become the next man through the exit door.

The Senegal-born defender played in the Owls’ 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Hull City last week but did not make the most recent matchday squad in defeat at Sunderland. The Tigers run-out was his 36th in Wednesday colours and is likely to be his final appearance as he nears a move to Spanish second tier outfit Elche CF, as reported by Spanish media. The Star can report that it is believed the deal will be a permanent transfer and that, should it complete, Wednesday are in line to receive a six-figure fee for the 26-year-old.

Diaby, who was raised in Spain, would become the latest Wednesday player to leave the club amid a turnaround summer in personnel. Including those to have left the club at the end of their contracts at the turn of June to July, 10 senior players have already left Hillsborough for good, with last season’s loanee pair James Beadle and Ike Ugbo having made a return alongside eight other senior additions. Further incoming business is being sought with a focus on the Premier League loans market.

In a press conference ahead of Friday evening’s Hillsborough clash with Leeds United, Röhl confirmed young forward Bailey Cadamarteri was likely to leave on loan, while it is not beyond the realms of possibility that the likes of Michael Smith and Callum Paterson could move on.