Sheffield Wednesday defender Bambo Diaby has spoken with defiance over suggestions his side are doomed in their relegation quest this season, claiming: "My team is not dead."

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls defender has been a mainstay of the Wednesday backline under both Xisco and Danny Röhl since joining the club in the summer, playing every minute of the German's start to life at S6.

Performances have picked up in recent weeks but hopes will hang on the international break being a turning point in the side's results. A trip to winless-in-five Birmingham City this weekend presents a chance to get themselves going heading into a fierce December fixture schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday sit nine points adrift of the safety spots, a deficit the side can make up with a good run of form and plenty of time left to run in the season, Diaby believes. Rumours of the Owls' demise, he said, are premature.

"It's obvious why that is the expectation," he said. "People just look at the table. The season is not done. We are not down. The people are thinking my team is dead. My team is not dead. We are here, we are fighting and this is only the beginning. We start to grow and I trust in my team.

"To be honest it has been a difficult start, that's no secret. We are working to make sure our game changes. I am an optimist and we are growing, step-by-step we will show that on the pitch.

"If my life has shown me something it is to never give up, it doesn't matter about the situation. I just keep working and I want to show it's on me, it's on our team. We know it's difficult, everybody knows that, but we can do it. Mathematically, we are not down. Everything is possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nobody has their head down. We are being positive, looking forward to the next game and what we can change, what we can learn from the last game to take into the next one. This is what we are doing now."

After what were seen as some early wobbles in his Wednesday career, Diaby has recovered his form under Röhl. It is a never-say-die spirit that will be important to the Senegal-born man mountain going forward.