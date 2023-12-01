Bambo Diaby decision explained as Sheffield Wednesday head into winter madness

Player workload at Sheffield Wednesday will be carefully monitored over the coming weeks, with Danny Röhl's demand of intensity set to be a driver for decisions made.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The German boss designed the club's plans over the November international break around frontloading work to ensure they can cope with a whirlwind December schedule that includes seven matches - four of which require away day travel. Röhl expressed pride in the fact his side have shown signs of progression in terms of the physical demands his methods require.

But with data closely monitored, decisions designed to keep the players fit and firing will be made. One such call was made in the midweek draw with Leicester City on centre-half Bambo Diaby, who was substituted on the hour mark. It was the first minutes Wednesday have played without Diaby on the pitch since Röhl arrived at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Explaining a reshuffle that saw Liam Palmer given his first appearance under the new manager and Dominic Iorfa pushed into the middle of defence, Röhl told The Star: "It was to look at how we could keep our performance high. I had the feeling and thought Bambo and saw he had done a lot of running, he attacked forward and these things. It was also about bringing fresh legs in to keep our intensity high in the game.

"His performance was great, he had good, front-foot defending, which I like. It was not a bad performance, it was more about managing the load (with a glut of fixtures to come) and having the group coming forward until the end with high intensity and having the power to score."

Röhl's time as assistant manager of Southampton and Bayern Munich - who were involved in European competition throughout his time there - has given him prior experience of an 'English' Christmas fixture schedule. The task of managing the programme as manager is one he is looking forward to. Changes will be made to his line-up week-to-week, though consideration made to not changing too much as to lose any momentum built up.